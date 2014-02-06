

Representational Image

A day after the state government implemented the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017, it has come to light that the black and yellow taxi unions have discontinued the mobile app '9211 Cabs,' that was started so they could compete with mobile aggregators of Uber and Ola.

The kaali-peeli cabbies first proposed this app in October 2015, but over the past one-and-half years, it didn't succeed. "We have discontinued this app as it didn't gain popularity among the cabbies as well as people. Merely 800 drivers associated with this app," said AL Quadros, Mumbai Taximen's Union. "A new app will be created this month itself," he added.

Sources in Transport Department said the unions started the app, but it didn't get the required publicity. Moreover, people were tired of the behaviour of the taxi drivers, who even now refuse fares, or simply leave after being hailed.