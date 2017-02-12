Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize replica recovered

Kailash Satyarthi

New Delhi: Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize replica has been recovered, days after it was stolen from his house, police said on Sunday.

Satyarthi's Nobel citation, replica of the medallion along with other valuables were burgled from the south Delhi residence on February 7 night.

"The replica of the Nobel Peace Prize, jewellery, a laptop and some valuables were recovered from the accused who were arrested (on Saturday night)," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.

It was not clear if the nobel citation had been recovered.

"We have not got any information about the citation. It is an important document. We will raise the issue with the Deputy Commissioner," said an aide to Satyarthi.

Three accused -- brothers Rajan, Sunil and Vinod -- were arrested from their hideouts, police said.

Satyarthi was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Pakistani child rights activist Malala Yousafzai.

The original Nobel medallion given to Satyarthi is kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as he dedicated it to the country.