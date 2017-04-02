Kali-Peelis to set their own fare for AC cabs on app



For the first time, black-and-yellow taxis in the city will charge their own rate once they launch the app-based AC cabs. The proposed fare card has been submitted to the state-appointed BC Khatua-led Taxi Trade Enquiry Committee, which will decide the formulae for calculating the rates for taxis, autorickshaws and app-based Uber and Ola.



At a meeting yesterday, the Mumbai Taximen's Union met Khatua and submitted its proposal. It states that the base fare for cars above 960 CC and up to 1,200 CC should be Rs 28, and any vehicle above that should have a base fare of Rs 30 which is calculated for the first 1.5 km. The proposal also states that after every subsequent kilometre, they will charge Rs 18 and Rs 20, respectively. "We have proposed these fares for the AC app-based cabs. It can be applicable for the black and yellow cabs as well, which will operate on the mobile app soon. There wouldn't be any surge pricing," said AL Quadros, General Secretary, Mumbai Taximen's Union.

"We are waiting for the Khatua committee to release the report after which we will launch our app." Sources in the government said committee is likely to submit its report by this month to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state transport department.