Kalindi Express collides with goods train, derails in UP, no casualties

Firozabad (UP): A major tragedy was averted on Monday morning, when the engine and two coaches of Kalindi Express derailed after colliding with a goods train here. No one was injured.

The accident occurred at 1.40 a.m. when the Kalindi Express which runs between Kanpur Central in the state and Bhiwani in Haryana collided head-on with the goods train approaching on the same track.

A senior Railway official requesting anonymity told IANS: "A big tragedy was averted as the train was slow while it was entering the Tundla station."

The train was just 300 metres from the railway station when it collided with the goods train, he said.

Soon after the accident all the senior officials rushed to the spot. "An inquiry has been ordered," an officer said.

The remaining coaches of the train were decoupled and left for their destination at 5.20 a.m., he added.

Following the accident, the Delhi-Howrah route was blocked as the railways diverted many trains.

The trains to Howrah were diverted through Lucknow, while those headed to Delhi were diverted through Agra.