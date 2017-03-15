Kalyan RPF reunites runaway girls with families

The three had run away because they were allegedly being forced to quit school and work; police also counselled their relatives, asking them to let the girls study



Almas, Ubrara and Rajiya Pasha with RPF officials from Kalyan, before they were handed over to their uncles.

Three girls who ran away from their homes in a village in Mangalore, were reunited with their families recently by the RPF of Kalyan.

The girls had left their homes in protest after their family members asked them to drop out of school and work with them.

The three, identified as Almas Pasha (13), Ubrara Pasha (13), and Rajiya Pasha (14), who are related, are from the same school and village. Almas and Ubrara just appeared for the Std VIII exam, while Rajiya appeared for IX. Their parents work as labourers.

Ajit Mane, Senior Police Inspector, RPF, Kalyan said, "On Monday we received a call from the Mangalore RPF informing us about the three girls. The parents came to know that they were going to board the Coimbatore-LTT(Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express. We received a call at 1pm and around 1:25pm the train reached Kalyan railway station. We checked the general compartment and found the three girls."

Later, two of their uncles, Sultan Abrahim Pasha and Chand Pasha, arrived by plane in Mumbai and reached Kalyan RPF. "They boarded a flight to reach on time, as they were scared that if they delayed arrival, the girls could land in trouble. We checked their identification and documentation, and handed over the girls to them on Monday itself," said Mane.

"We counselled their relatives to see that the girls are educated instead of being forced to work. Also, they are minors," added Mane.