On Saturday evening, this mid-day correspondent witnessed a mugging incident on Kalyan skywalk. Three men attacked a commuter, snatc­hed his wallet and fled the spot, but not before our correspondent clicked some photos of the trio. After the photos were submitted at the Mahatma Phule police station, cops nabbed one of the muggers this morning.

One of the muggers

Although the civic body has cracked the whip on hawkers near railway stations and bridges across the city and its adjoining areas in the backdrop of theElphinstone Roadstampede last month, regular commuters at Kalyan station allege that the hawker menace and anti-social activities are rampant on the skywalk, especially post sunset.

The mugging incident took place near Kalyan West station. When our correspondent intervened, the commuter narrated his ordeal. The muggers fled, but our reporter managed to click their photos.

Kalyan cops nabbed him today. Pics/ Shrikant Khuperkar

After our correspondent submitted these photos at the Mahatma Phule police station, speaking to mid-day, inspector Damre admitted, "It's not possible for us to ensure 24x7 police deployment on the skywalk." Damre, however, confirmed that the submitted photos helped cops nab one of the culprits.