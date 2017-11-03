Kamal Haasan's Hindu terrorism remark reflects his sick mind: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday deplored actor Kamal Haasan's "Hindu terrorism" remark and said that making such irresponsible statements without any evidence only reflects his sick mind.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader S. Prakash said that Haasan is emerging as an irresponsible political aspirant with each passing day.



Kamal Haasan

'If there is any evidence to prove that a Hindu terrorism exists, Kamal Haasan should provide those to NIA or to probe agency to punish those who indulged in such activities. Making such irresponsible statement without any evidence or basis only reflects his sick mind. It is very unfortunate. I completely disagree with him and deplore this sick attitude of Kamal Haasan,' he said.

Haasan, in his column in the Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, wrote, "In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but they would hold a dialogue with the opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and what they stated to do is use muscle power. They started indulging in violence.'

"The right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well," wrote the Tamil film icon.

Haasan's remark drew flaw from various quarters especially BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao compared the actor with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saee and said that by passing such remarks all these people have given Pakistan an upper hand.

"There has been a tendency in this country we have seen in the past decade how Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi led Congress party drew a strategy of maligning the Indian society and Hindu community only to appease the Muslim vote bank. It was done by the former home minister P. Chidambaram and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shindey saying it on the floor of Parliament that there is Hindu terror in this country.

Today, when Kamal Hassan makes similar comments, he is actually joining the ranks of P. Chidambaram, Hafiz Saeed and is possible angling to become an extension of the Congress Party," Rao told ANI.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha also expressed anguish over Haasan remark and demanded his apology for 'hurting and defaming Hindu civilization for his petty political end.'