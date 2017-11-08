Kamal Haasan says he never intended to hurt Hindus

Facing flak over his comments on right wing extremism, veteran actor Kamal Haasan yesterday said he never intended to hurt Hindus and opposed violence in the name of any religion. Addressing a press conference here coinciding with his 63rd birthday, amid expectations of an announcement on his long hinted political entry, the actor said he was already there.



"I am already here," (that he was in politics), he said. Referring to his write up in a Tamil weekly last week, "I don't start with the intention of hurting Hindus," he said, adding he never used the word 'terrorism'.