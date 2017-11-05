Kamal Haasan should be shot or hanged: Hindu outfit leader
A senior leader of Hindu outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has slammed veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan for his "Hindu terror" remarks. Referring to the statement made by Haasan in a weekly magazine, Pt Ashok Sharma said, "There is no other way to handle people like Kamal Haasan – either hang them or shoot them dead."
Mahasabha members have also announced to boycott all films of the 62-year-old actor and his family members, including his daughter Shruti Haasan's movies. A Varanasi court on Saturday adjourned the case filed against actor Kamal Haasan over his terror remark.
What Haasan said
Kamal Haasan, in the column wrote, "In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but they would hold a dialogue with the opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and what they stated to do is use muscle power. They started indulging in violence. The right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well."