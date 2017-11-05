Kamal Haasan should be shot or hanged: Hindu outfit leader

A senior leader of Hindu outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has sla­m­med veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan for his "Hindu terror" remarks. Referring to the statement made by Haasan in a weekly magazine, Pt Ash­ok Sharma said, "There is no other way to handle people like Kamal Haasan – either hang them or shoot them dead."



Kamal Haasan

Mahasabha members have also announced to boycott all films of the 62-year-old actor and his family members, including his daughter Shruti Haasan's movies. A Varanasi court on Saturday adjourned the case filed against actor Kamal Haasan over his terror remark.