Kamal Haasan to launch mobile app, says it is 'first step' to politics

Kamal Haasan, who has long been expected to join politics, will launch a mobile application to connect with his fans on his birthday today. The actor held back on the details of when he would launch his own party but said the application would be the first step in his political journey. "This will be the first step. I'm confident that you will contribute funds to me generously as you have in the past for our welfare activities," Haasan said on Sunday at Kelambakkam to celebrate the 39th anniversary of his welfare association Kamal Haasan Narpani Iyakkam. The mobile app, he said, will track all financial transactions. Haasan, who is 63 today, said he will not deposit the money raised in Swiss banks but will bring back cash stashed in them.



"Everyone is saying that the name of the political party will be revealed on my birthday, November 7. But how can I name a child without giving birth to it first. "I'm not waiting for anyone's order right now. I'm preparing. I take a minimum of three months to prepare for just a movie role. So I'm not in a hurry," Haasan told the gathering. The actor, who last week created a furore by criticizing "Hindu extremism", said he will continue to speak out. "They have labelled me an anti-national for speaking my mind. Suppression is nothing new in our democracy. I'm ready to go to jail if need be. I spoke about the existence of extremism, not terrorism. There's a huge difference," he said.