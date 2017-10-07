The mud-slinging match between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has now unearthed some dirt on a third Bollywood celebrity – Salman Khan. mid-day has accessed Kangana's emails, in which she had allegedly written that Salman had wanted to give her Kareena Kapoor's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but she refused. She further wrote that filmmakers had advised her against doing his films because it would harm her 'brand'.



Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

In an email dated October 9, 2014, Kangana wrote: "You went for Big Boss. That's great, it's good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn't meet SK [Salman Khan]. He's weird. When I said no to that film, he said, 'Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won't help her, but it can make your career'. My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine's career is made?"

'Everyone told me not to do it'

Kangana added, "And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand (sic)."

Don't want to be Katrina or Salman Kangana, who has never been one to kowtow to Bollywood royalty, added, "He used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere. Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman." The email further reads: "He got pissed and started abusing me. After that we didn't see his face for two years. He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for is birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes. After Queen, he has been wanting to meet me, but I just don't feel like it, and this film offer is just a desperate attempt. This is the thing with unpleasant people, you just don't want to see them." Despite mid-day's attempts to contact Salman Khan, he was unavailable for comment.

About Uday and Nargis

In another email, dated October 10, 2014, Ranaut wrote: "Baby, you have made me so proud. Just read this news on Miss Malini that you were hanging out with Nargis and Uday… I was thinking about how hurt Uday must be because since you have been giving Nargis attention on Twitter, she's broken up with him. They weren't going very strong, but after she had hopes with you, she's been in her lalala land… must be making Uday feel really bad. But you sensed that, you made things clear to him."

Ranaut further wrote, "I am so touched, I am almost in tears. Isn't that heroic, jaan? He would've lost faith in love, friendship and people. But you didn't let that happen, you were wrong first, but are great now. That's real heroism. I am a fan now."

Lawyer speak

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said, "We have countered Mr Hrithik Roshan's complaint made to the cyber cell. The matter according to my client stands closed." About the Salman and Uday-Nargis emails, he added, "The emails are not reliable at all. Because her account was hacked since May 2014."

Hrithik's lawyer Gunjan Mangla refused to comment, but confirmed that the private forensic report and passport details have been handed over to cyber cops.