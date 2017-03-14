Kannada film producer arrested as woman alleges misbehaviour

Bengaluru: A Kannada film producer has been arrested for allegedly trying to misbehave with a woman employee after promising to cast her in his next film, police said.

Viresh was arrested after the woman's relatives beat him up. He was later released on bail. A video footage of the purported incident showing Viresh being thrashed by the woman's relatives was aired on local TV channels today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) M B Boralingaiah said Viresh tried to misbehave with the woman, who was working in his office, but she escaped and informed her relatives about it. The video shows Viresh apologising to the angry relatives, saying he has committed a mistake, even as they continued to beat him.

Viresh has filed a counter complaint, accusing the woman's relatives of allegedly attacking him in his house, Boralingaiah said. Viresh had produced "Preethi Maye Husharu," which was released in 2014 but flopped at the box office, he said.