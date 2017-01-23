Kanpur derailment: As ISI angle is probed, WR cracks down at home

Work timings of employees of Lower Parel workshop, which performed the quality check of the ill-fated rake, under the lens



The Lower Parel workshop of the Western Railway is responsible for ensuring that all rolling stock pass muster. Representation pic

Even as the central government and the NIA are probing Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) involvement in Indore-Patna Express’ derailment in Kanpur on November 20 last year, the Railways has begun tightening the screws on its end.

At the Lower Parel locomotive workshop of the Western Railway — where some of the ill-fated coaches of the Express had undergone extensive maintenance — all work has now come under sharp scrutiny.

WR officials said the top brass is monitoring the work schedule of employees in charge of maintaining long-distance trains, right down to their daily shifts.

Key cogs of the wheel

There are over 3,000 employees in several departments at the Lower Parel workshop involved with maintenance of coaches and rakes, like inspecting the bottom frame of a coach, checking the axles, wheels, coaches and electrics, and even painting and numbering the coaches. Their shift starts at 8 am and ends at 4 pm, but often they come leave by 11.30 am or post lunch (2 pm), said sources.

Plugging loopholes

“Their job involves thorough checks and maintenance of coaches. They may be completing their jobs assigned for the day, but most leave prior to the end of their shift,” alleged a WR official.

Sources said errant employees hand over their attendance punch card to colleagues in office, who then ‘punch out’ after the eight-hour shift. The favour is then returned at another time, they claimed.

The tight scrutiny came into force a few weeks after the Kanpur tragedy, in which 150 people were killed, when a new chief workshop manager took charge.

In the last few days, he has been keeping tabs on the employees’ ‘out-time’ and catching those doing a favour to missing staffers.

Over 100 employees have been caught leaving the premises before completing their shifts or for punching in for their colleagues. Those caught are being made to lose a half day’s pay.

Even the quality of work is being monitored to ensure that coaches pass muster.

The safety of train operations is dependent on proper and regular maintenance of tracks, rolling stock and railway assets. When a rolling stock is sent to the Lower Parel workshop, a ‘pre-inspection’ assessment is carried out.

Decisions on repairing or replacing rolling stock are taken based on this assessment.

Three persons arrested by the Bihar police for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur tragedy claimed that the ISI was behind the derailment. The rake involved in the Kanpur accident belonged to the Western Railway.