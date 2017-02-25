Kanpur train accident, a conspiracy from across border, says PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi says findings after the mishap in which 150 people were killed, show it thus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gonda. Pic/PTI
Gonda: The Kanpur train tragedy in which 150 people were killed, was a "conspiracy" and the perpetrators carried it out "sitting across the border" in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday.
Addressing an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, which is close to the Indo-Nepal border, he touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the findings showed it was a "conspiracy".
"The Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border... Gonda is adjoining Nepal," he said.
Cross-border foes
"If the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda," Modi asked people as he exhorted them to vote for the BJP.
"Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism, only then we can do anything good for Gonda," he said.
"There should not be any mistake in this election... be it the SP or the BSP, not a single seat should go to them... 100 per cent seats should be won by the BJP," the Prime Minister said. Nepalese national Shamshul Hoda, an alleged ISI agent and the prime suspect in the Kanpur train tragedy, was arrested on February 7 in Kathmandu after being deported from Dubai, Nepal police had said.
BJP president Amit Shah yesterday pilloried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoting former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit's statement that he "is still not mature and needs some time". "If he is not mature, then why has he been enforced upon Uttar Pradesh? Is this a political laboratory or learning ground for someone?" Shah asked at an election rally at Azamgarh.
VHP mocks Rahul
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also mocked Gandhi, saying he is "quite mature" and is out to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of making India "Congress-free". "Rahul Gandhi is quite mature. He is doing a great job of fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream. Mahatma had in 1947 suggested that Congress should be dissolved. "So, one (Rahul) Gandhi is completing the incomplete agenda of another Gandhi," VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in Delhi.
