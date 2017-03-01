Kansas shooter appears in court



Adam Purinton Pic/AFP

Houston: A US Navy veteran, who is accused of killing an Indian techie and injuring two people at a pub in Kansas, has made his first court appearance in the case that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Adam Purinton, appeared before a Johnson County District Court judge via videoconference.

According to Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney, Purinton faces 50 years jail term on state charges. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed and Alok Madasani was injured in the shooting by Purinton who yelled, "get out of my country" before opening fire.