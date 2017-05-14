Kapil Mishra, who fainted, is stable now, says doctor



Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra during an indefinite hunger strike at his residence in New Delhi. File pic/PTI



New Delhi: Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra, who fainted during a press conference at his official residence on Sunday morning, is stable, said hospital authorities.

A duty doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said Mishra was transferred to the recovery room of the emergency department where he was being monitored.

"He (Mishra) was brought to the recovery room five minutes after he was admitted to the emergency department. His condition is stable. We are monitoring him," the duty doctor told IANS.

Mishra, who has been on hunger strike since Wednesday, fainted while making a presentation on the irregularities in the financial transactions of the Aam Aadmi Party.