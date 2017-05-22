Kapil Mishra alleges tainted businessman funded AAP leaders' foreign trip



Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra addresses the media. Pic/PTI

Firing yet another salvo at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra yesterday alleged that a businessman being probed for a Rs 400-crore scam funded the foreign tours of two top Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma dismissed the allegations and said that Mishra had been given a "horribly wrong script".

Mishra posed nine questions to his friend-turned-foe Kejriwal including whether he was aware that a Russia trip of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh "was sponsored by a man who is being probed for a Rs 400-crore high-security number plates scam".

Mishra also apologised to ex-AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, who were expelled from AAP in April 2015 for "anti-party activities" after they questioned Kejriwal's leadership. They floated a new political party Swaraj India last year.

He said that he was working on the directions of Kejriwal and was responsible for their ouster.

The former minister alleged that there was a scam of high-security number plates that came to the fore during the AAP government's first stint and is currently being probed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

"Some of the companies that are being probed have a direct link with the person who funded their (Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh) trip," Mishra alleged.

400 cr The bizman is being probed for a scam worth this in rupees