Kapil Mishra attacks AAP, then swoons



Kapil Mishra fainted while he was showing cheques during a press conference on revelations on AAP's finances, as seen in these images. He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Pics/PTI

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra fainted yesterday after accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "massive" financial irregularities.

"It has now become clear that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man," Mishra said before he swooned, apparently weakened by five days of fasting in protest against AAP's refusal to disclose details of five leaders' travels abroad.

Mishra told the media at his residence that AAP had received "crores of rupees" from "shell companies" run by people close to Kejriwal, mentioning AAP legislators Shiv Charan Goel and Naresh Yadav.

He said there were discrepancies in the money received by AAP and the amount it declared before the Election Commission. The party refuted Mishra's charges and said he was "parroting" the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mishra demanded Kejriwal's resignation. If he didn't step down, the former water minister said he would "drag" the chief minister by his "collar" and take him to Tihar jail.

Mishra fainted before he could share with the media documents he said proved his charges. He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here, where doctors said he was stable and conscious, but suffered from a "a little weakness and mild dehydration".