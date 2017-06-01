Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

The sacked minister claims he was not allowed to speak and was beaten by AAP MLAs; adds that Delhi Deputy CMâÂÂManish Sisodia is behind the episode



Kapil Mishra being manhandled in the House. He was targetted after he showed a banner

High drama prevailed at the Delhi Assembly yesterday when a few AAP MLAs and sacked minister Kapil Mishra came to blows as the latter held out a banner with allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Party MLAs, including Madan Lal, Jarnail Singh, were seen lunging at Mishra and dragging him as he raised a poster referring to the allegations, before Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered him to be marshalled out of the House. Later, Goel adjourned the House, which was convened to pass the state GST bill, for 15 minutes.

"I was not allowed to speak. The moment I attempted to speak, four to five AAP MLAs started hitting me. It is perhaps for the first time that MLAs have been used to muffle a dissenting voice inside the House," Mishra told reporters. He claimed he was punched in the chest and kicked in the back.



With allegations against Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra also alleged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was behind the entire episode, saying the MLAs rushed towards him after he "prompted" them to do so. Mishra said he would raise the attack issue with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and on June 3, at the Constitution Club here he would present before the people the documents to prove wrongdoings by Kejriwal and Jain.

"I am not afraid of you, no matter how many goons you send, I will not be deterred, I will expose all your scams and corruptions."

Condemning the assault, Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "The AAP is using brute force of its majority. After trying to suppress voice of the opposition, they are now suppressing the voice of their own MLA."

Speaker critical of AAP MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel criticised the AAP MLAs involved in heckling Mishra inside the House, saying the incident was "deeply disturbing".

The speaker said he will "look into the matter". "Whatever happened today inside the Delhi Assembly is unfortunate. I am deeply disturbed with the incident. Whatever they (AAP MLAs) did was wrong. The MLAs should not have left their seats," he told reporters.