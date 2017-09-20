Karan Joseph death: 'I'm not scared,' says Rishi Shah before police interrogation



Rishi Shah

A day after the parents of musician Karan Joseph made shocking allegations against his friend and businessman Rishi Shah, he was questioned at Bandra police station till late Tuesday night. Joseph's parents, who are based in Bangalore, had on Monday issued a statement alleging that Shah had been coercing Karan to sign a contract with him.

Shah, CEO of Crossbones media, told mid-day before his questioning, "I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong." Their domestic help Vinod was also being questioned separately yesterday.

Meanwhile, other family members on Tuesday met city police commissioner, Datta Padsalgikar. Sources said, "Four of Karan's relatives visited the commissioner, who has directed the Bandra police to investigate their allegations."

The Bandra police have so far recorded statements of 18 people in connection with Karan's death. Sources added, "The police, while scanning Karan's cellphone, has found around 1,000 contents, including messages, photos, videos and WhatsApp chats, apart from call logs. But police officials have not yet found anything suspicious to establish if he had prior intentions to commit suicide."

His father Thomas has also alleged that the police have still not recovered Karan's laptop, "Karan's personal belongings were cleared out of this apartment in the presence of an inspector. Some of his belongings were not found in the rented apartment. Among other things, Karan's laptop has still not been recovered," reads his statement.

