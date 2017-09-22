Karan Joseph death: Bandra police recover laptop, send it to crime branch

A day after investigations in the Karan Joseph suicide case were transferred to the crime branch, the Bandra police recovered Karan's laptop and have handed it over to the crime branch unit number 5. The police have, however, not revealed where the laptop had been found.

Sources said the crime branch had also sought assistance in the case from the cyber cell in its investigations.



Karan Joseph

The family of Karan had alleged in its statement issued on Monday that, “On the evening of September 11, family members and a cousin went to Karan's rented apartment, Joy Apartments in Khar, along with the police. Since the key to this apartment was not found on Karan's person and neither was it with the police, we had contacted the landlord through the broker who had arranged the rental for Karan.

It was the landlord and broker who took us in along with the police. What was immediately obvious to us all was the absence of any evidence of alcohol, drugs, or medication of any description. The police checked the apartment in our presence. Karan's personal belongings were cleared out of this apartment. Some of his belongings were not found in the rented apartment. Among other things, Karan's laptop has still not been recovered."

Bangalore-based pianist Karan Joseph died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly falling off the 12th floor of Concordbuilding in Bandra West. The flat had been occupied by entrepreneur Rishi Shah, and Karan had been living with him for about a month.