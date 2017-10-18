The Forensic Science Laboratory report on Mumbai pianist Karan Joseph's death stated that traces of alcohol were found in his blood and that there was no sign of poisoning. The Lab has informed Mumbai Crime Branch who is probing the death of the pianist.



Karan Joseph

According to a report in The Times of India, A senior FSL official has confirmed that traces of alcohol were found in his blood samples. However, there was no sign of poisoning in the viscera. Officials said the final cause of death report will be issued by Cooper Hospital. The FSL handed over the report to the crime branch on Monday.

Earlier, The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, this week went to the spot where Karan died - the Bandra West building he resided in - with a team of around 20 officials to recreate the scene with a dummy in an attempt to crack the case.

The officers had with them a dummy built to the exact height and weight of the pianist. Interestingly, according to crime branch sources, when the dummy was given a slight push, it landed in the same manner that Karan's body was found. They divided themselves into two groups. The first was stationed near the building and while the second team stayed put in the parking area where Karan's body had fallen.

A team, headed by the DCP, went to the 12th floor, from where the dummy was suspended in the air before being released. They did this three to four times, and at the end of each test, the officers took measurements. They will now make a report of their findings.

