Karan Joseph death: Suneeta Rao pays tribute to the brilliant pianist



Karan Joseph and Suneeta Rao

Like many others, we have been anguished by the recent death of brilliant musician Karan Joseph. But nothing brought home the full blow of the profound tragedy as much as a chance viewing we had of the young man at his prime a few years ago: accompanying singer Suneeta Rao on a grand piano at the NCPA's Tata Theatre, while she belted out that anthem for aching hearts, "Somewhere over the rainbow' in a tribute performance to Barbara Streisand.

She had posted a clip of this on social media in tribute to his genius. Can the lyrics of a song be so eerily foretelling? As Rao's husky silken voice floats over the poignant, heartbreaking words, accompanied by Joseph's stirring soaring notes:

"Somewhere over the rainbow, blue birds fly Birds fly over the rainbow Why then, oh why can't I? If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbowWhy, oh why can't I?" As is known, Joseph had fallen off the 12-storey window of the apartment block he'd been staying at in Bandra last week. "Fly blue bird fly" a grieving Suneeta Rao had said.