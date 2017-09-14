Karan Joseph death: Was the pianist emotionally unbalanced?



Pianist Karan Joseph

The Bandra police investigating the death of pianist Karan Joseph suspect he took the extreme step, as he may have been emotionally unbalanced. A police official said, "We questioned Karan's friends, who described him as a fun-loving and emotional person. From the investigations so far, there has been no evidence found against anyone who would have abetted his suicide. We have recorded statements of 11 persons so far."

Also read: Karan Joseph death: Karan was mentally, physically abused by Rishi, allege friends

Sources close to investigations also said that on Friday night, Karan tried to call his friends who were at a party he'd also been invited to, but his calls went unanswered. He then messaged a friend stating he was 'being beaten up', which is suspected to be their internal slang for feeling tensed. There is no evidence of an actual beating, as the post mortem report does not mention any assault on Karan. His friend asked him to meet at a pub in Bandra, from where he took Karan to the party. A couple of hours later, he returned to Rishi Shah's house, after which he leaped to his death.

Also read: Mumbai: Is bad advice from flatmate Rishi Shah to blame for Karan Joseph's death?

The probe has also revealed that Karan may have been emotionally torn between two groups of his friends, which led him to take the drastic step. The cops will file a C-summary report in the case if they don't find any evidence in abetment of the suicide.

Also see - Photos: Mehr Jesia, Prateik Babbar others at Karan Joseph's funeral



