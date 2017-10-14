The mystery behind pianist Karan Joseph's death is the same as it was on day one. The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, this week went to the spot where Karan died - the Bandra West building he resided in - with a team of around 20 officials to recreate the scene with a dummy in an attempt to crack the case.



Karan Joseph died on September 9

Sources said, "The top crime branch officials, including DCP Dilip Sawant, were present with crime branch unit 5 officials, forensic experts and doctors when they recreated the scene of Karan's fatal fall from the 12th floor of the Concord building." The officials recreated the incident in a bid to analyse whether Karan had fallen accidentally or he had been pushed.

The officers had with them a dummy built to the exact height and weight of the pianist. Interestingly, according to crime branch sources, when the dummy was given a slight push, it landed in the same manner that Karan's body was found. They divided themselves into two groups. The first was stationed near the building and while the second team stayed put in the parking area where Karan's body had fallen.

A team, headed by the DCP, went to the 12th floor, from where the dummy was suspended in the air before being released. They did this three to four times, and at the end of each test, the officers took measurements. They will now make a report of their findings.

Rishi's FB page active

Meanwhile, the Facebook page on which Karan's friend and roommate Rishi Shah had allegedly made nasty comments against another singer keeps activating and deactivating. Crime branch sources had earlier said they had sent mobile phones and a laptop to the cyber cell and that they were trying to retrieve the page. Sources have now revealed that his page is again active, but it was inactive in between; crime branch is probing this too.