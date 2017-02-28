Kargil Martyr's daughter: Delhi police examines DCW letter on rape threats



Gurmehar Kaur

New Delhi: Police today said they were examining the letter received by the Delhi Commission for Women demanding security for a Kargil martyr's daughter, who complained of receiving "rape threats" allegedly from ABVP members.

Gurmehar Kaur (20), a Delhi University student, met DCW chief Swati Maliwal and claimed that she had been receiving rape threats on social media allegedly by ABVP members.

Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, started the campaign "I am not afraid of ABVP" following violence at Ramjas college. It went viral and received massive support from students across universities.

Maliwal, who termed the act "shameful", wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding that an FIR be registered against the "abusers" and security provided to the girl and her family. Police said they were "examining the matter on priority".

"She has neither given any complaint nor approached police. However, we have received a letter from DCW. We are examining it on priority. Professional police action will be taken," said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Southwest) and spokesperson of Delhi Police.

In her letter, Maliwal demanded strict action against those who had threatened Kaur.

"She (Kaur) has been subjected to extreme abuse and rape threats online. Her complaint is self-explanatory and contains relevant screenshots of rape threats and abuse as evidence. "Considering the gravity of the situation and the threats received, it is recommended that the girl and her family be provided police protection and an FIR be immediately registered against the abusers," Maliwal said in the letter.

Kaur had last week changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard reading, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP."

Ramjas college had recently witnessed large-scale violence between members of the AISA and the ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests', which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by ABVP.