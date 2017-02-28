E-paper

Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from campaign against ABVP

Gurmehar Kaur
Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who launched an online campaign against the ABVP after the February 22 violence in Delhi University's Ramjas College has withdrawn from the campaign and requested to be left alone.

In a series of tweets, Gurmehar Kaur, explained the reason for her withdrawal from the campaign and urged other students to participate in the protest march.

The 20-year-old daughter of a martyred Indian Army captain, had started the campaign'I am not afraid of ABVP', following the violence at Ramjas college. The campaign went viral and received a massive support from students of various universities.

The viral post got caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda who called her a "political pawn".

Kaur was trolled on Twitter and also alleged to have received rape threats. She approached the Delhi Commission for Women and complained against the online threats she had been receiving ever since she stood up to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to the Police Commissioner demanding security for Kaur.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday posted his image holding a placard which read "I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did," and said: "Bat me hai Dum! Bharat Jaisi Jagah Nahi (Bat has power! no place like India).

Actor Randeep Hooda also supported Sehwag and retweeted a tweet which apparently mocked Gurmehar.

Responding to the critics, Kaur told PTI, "I'm really disappointed with the statements about my campaign especially from the 'famous' people who are questioning my nationalism.

Two things I want to clarify is that they don't understand my idea of patriotism and this student campaign is not a political movement".

 

"It is about students and our campuses being safe from violent threats and it doesn't matter what organisation it comes from. Nobody can threaten rape to any one.

No matter where he comes from and what his background is," she added.

