Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from campaign against ABVP



Gurmehar Kaur

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who launched an online campaign against the ABVP after the February 22 violence in Delhi University's Ramjas College has withdrawn from the campaign and requested to be left alone.

In a series of tweets, Gurmehar Kaur, explained the reason for her withdrawal from the campaign and urged other students to participate in the protest march.

It's a request, please leave me alone. Stop spamming my wall and phone. Any question abt my decision tweet to @Voice_Of_Ram — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

The 20-year-old daughter of a martyred Indian Army captain, had started the campaign'I am not afraid of ABVP', following the violence at Ramjas college. The campaign went viral and received a massive support from students of various universities.

The viral post got caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda who called her a "political pawn".

Kaur was trolled on Twitter and also alleged to have received rape threats. She approached the Delhi Commission for Women and complained against the online threats she had been receiving ever since she stood up to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to the Police Commissioner demanding security for Kaur.

To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I've shown more than enough — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday posted his image holding a placard which read "I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did," and said: "Bat me hai Dum! Bharat Jaisi Jagah Nahi (Bat has power! no place like India).

The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

Actor Randeep Hooda also supported Sehwag and retweeted a tweet which apparently mocked Gurmehar.

Responding to the critics, Kaur told PTI, "I'm really disappointed with the statements about my campaign especially from the 'famous' people who are questioning my nationalism.

I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

Two things I want to clarify is that they don't understand my idea of patriotism and this student campaign is not a political movement".

I'm withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. (1/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that's all this was about (2/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

"It is about students and our campuses being safe from violent threats and it doesn't matter what organisation it comes from. Nobody can threaten rape to any one.

No matter where he comes from and what his background is," she added.