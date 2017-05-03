Karnan issues NBWs against seven SC judges, including CJI



CS Karnan

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan yesterday ordered issuance of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against seven SC judges, including the CJI, for not being represented before him. Justice Karnan directed the HC's registrar general to issue the NBWs to the judges to be executed through the director general of police or commissioner of police, Delhi.

Justice Karnan passed a "suo motu judicial order in the interest of the nation to protect the general public from corruption and unrest", invoking Article 226 of the Constitution with CrPC section 482.

"Today the accused judges are called absent no representation issue non-bailable warrant against the accused call on 08.05.2017," (sic) the order signed by him read.