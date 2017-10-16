At least six people were killed and a few are feared trapped after a two-storeyed residential building collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Ejipura district.

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George has announced that a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the kin of the deceased.



Fire personnel carrying out rescue work after a building collapsed due to a suspected cylinder blast at Ejipura area in Bengaluru on Monday. Pic/ PTI

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy also visited the spot and said that cylinders on both the ground and first floor of the building had no gas in them and could have been the cause of collapse.

The incident took place at around 7:00 a.m. in the morning.

Soonafter the incident, the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed to the spot and rescued people from the debris. A five-year-old girl was among the miraculous rescue, while the parents died in the incident.

K.J. George said the government has decided to adopt the little girl and would take care of all her expenses.

At least 40 fire-fighters and NDRF personnel are still carrying out the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.