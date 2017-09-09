Karnataka announces reward for clues on Gauri Lankesh murder

The announcement by the govt comes a day after the police provided a specific e-mail id and phone number for people to give any information they may have in connection with the case



Participants in a protest against the killing of Gauri Lankesh at New Delhi on Thursday

The Karnataka government yesterday announced R10 lakh reward to anyone who provides clues about the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

The announcement was made by Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, a day after the city police asked public to share any information that they may have in connection with the case through a specific phone number and e-mail id.

"Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has given instructions to intensify the investigation and nab the culprits as soon as possible. We have given enough officials to the SIT, if they need additional of ficers we are ready to give," Reddy said. Speaking to reporters after meeting Siddaramaiah, he said, "We will give R10 lakh reward to anybody who gives clues about the culprits."

Siddaramaiah yesterday held a meeting with the SIT on the investigation that is in progress in connection with the case.

Reddy, along with SIT chief B K Singh, Director General of Police R K Dutta and Intelligence DG A M Prasad were present at the meeting.

The state government had on Wednesday announced the formation of a 21-member SIT team headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh to probe the killing that has led to a wave of country-wide protests and condemnation across the political spectrum.

Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on the night of September 5.

Complaint against Rahul

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday filed a police complaint against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had hit out at Prime Minister Modi after the killing of Lankesh. The BJP members filed a complaint at a police station in Chikmagalur.

The complaint also asserted that if Gandhi is found guilty the he must also tender an apology to RSS. Agencies