Karnataka-cadre IAS officer found dead on birthday in Lucknow



Anurag Tiwari

A Karnataka-cadre IAS officer was found dead yesterday morning under mysterious circumstances on a roadside in the high-security Hazratganj area here, hardly a kilometre away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly which is in session now.

In a quirk of fate, the body of Anurag Tiwari (36), posted as commissioner in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru, was found on his birthday, near a government guest house on Meera Bai Marg where he was staying.

Police said prima facie it appeared to be "death due to traumatic injury". "The exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination," Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said.

His father, however, alleged that his son was murdered. "My son was very honest. Corrupt officers did not like him. They must have somehow got him murdered," Anurag's father B N Tiwari said in Bahraich, his native place.

Tiwari, a 2007 batch IAS officer, was staying at the Meera Bai Guest House in the busy area for the past two days with a batchmate after attending a mid-career training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

He was in his sleepwear when he was found dead. Police said there was an injury on his chin and did not rule out that he may have been hit by a vehicle during his morning walk.