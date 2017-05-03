Karnataka minister shares porn on WhatsApp group; switches off phone

A BJP MLC from Belgavi is in the eye of the storm for sharing at least 50 pornographic images in a WhatsApp group. MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath then switched off his phone after realising the gravity of the situation.

According to the Deccan Herald, the WhatsApp group comprising of mediapersons, senior politicians, police officers received around 50 pdf files containing nude pictures of pornographic actresses.

This caused Kavatagimath's removal from the WhatsApp group by the admin, as obscene postings on social media are a serious offence.

He remained out of reach but is said to have offered an apology to the Belgavi media.

Several of the WhatsApp Group's members are said to have exited the group, apparently embarrased about the content.

This is not the first time that politicians have gotten embroiled in porn controversies.

In February 2012, three BJP ministers in Karnataka resigned after they were engulfed in a row over watching sleazy clippings during the Assembly proceedings. Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi, Minister for Women and Child Development C C Patil and Minister for Ports and Science and Technology Krishna Palemar announced after a meeting with top leaders that they have decided to quit. Video journalists covering the proceedings from a vantage point in the gallery noticed both the ministers glued to a mobile handset and zoomed their cameras to focus on what they were viewing, after which they were caught.

In December 2015, Congress legislator Nabakishore Das was suspended for seven days for allegedly watching obscene video clips inside the house. Das was accused of watching porn on his mobile phone while sitting in the Assembly.