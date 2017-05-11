Karnataka PUC Results 2017: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results 2017 to be announced today at 3PM on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2017 will be announced by the Department of Pre University Education today (May 11) at 3 pm. Students can check their PUC Results 2017 on the board's official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Tanveer Sait, state primary and secondary education, confirmed the declaration of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2017 on Twitter. Nearly 6.8 lakh students, who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations from March 9th to March 27, 2017 are eagerly awaiting their results.

Here's how you can get your Karnataka PUC Result 2017:

>> Log in to http://karnataka12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter into the official website's direct link

>> Insert admit card number

>> Press Submit

>> Download and print out Karnataka examination results 2017 pdf file