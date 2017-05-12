Karnataka SSLC Result 2017: Karnataka Class 10th Results declared by KSEEB on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC Result 2017 today (May 12) in the afternoon. Students can check the Karnataka 10th Result 2017 on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

About 8 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations 2017 this year.

State education minister Tanveer Sait officially declared the Karnataka Class 10th Results in a special ceremony in which a merit list with toppers was announced.

Here's how you can get your Karnataka SSLC Result 2017

>> Log in to karnataka10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter the Karnataka Board's official website

>> Insert the required details in the necessary fields

>> Press submit

>> Download and print out a copy of your result