Karnataka unveils mobile app for women's safety

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minster Siddaramaiah on Monday unveiled mobile app 'Suraksha' for the safety of women in the city.

Launched by the Bengaluru police, the integrated personal app is aimed at helping women for their safety and security in emergency.

"I am happy to launch this app finally, as I have been telling police to give importance to women's safety," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The app has an option to register two more numbers of persons the user (wants to inform during an emergency.

"The app, which can be downloaded free on smartphones, will help women in distress to alert police for help, as it is linked to the police control room and patrolling vehicles in the city," said a police official.

The Chief Minister and Home Minister G. Parameshwara also flagged off 51 patrol vehicles of the city police from the state secretariat.

To be manned by three policewomen, the vehicles will be stationed near schools, women's colleges, places of worship, shopping malls, theatres and sensitive areas across the city.

The vehicles are equipped with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and cameras for the staff at the police control room to monitor the video feed.

"We have identified the sensitive locations in the city for parking the patrol vehicles for the safety and security of the people, especially women and children," said city Police Commissioner Praveen Sood at the event.