Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's men started firing in the air and pushed people



Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Following an assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalism on the sets of his film Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday, the filmmaker and his crew have decided to suspend the shoot and return to Mumbai. The incident which occurred at the Jaigarh Fort saw Bhansali attacked by members of a Karni Sena, a fringe group that alleged that the director was distorting historical facts and portraying Rani Padmini of Chittor, after whom the legend of Padmavati is based, as a person of questionable character. "



In an official statement, Bhansali's spokesperson said, "We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji in the film. We have been carefully researching while making the film. The attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur. We are grateful to the authorities who responded promptly and limited the damage. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film."



Meanwhile, the Indian Film Directors Association (IFDA) has written to the home minister and chief minister of Rajasthan condemning the incident. Action director Sham Kaushal who was supposed to join the unit in the first week of February, said, "Has anyone read the script? Sanjay Bhansali is a responsible and sensitive filmmaker. What happened with him is unacceptable.



Lokendra Singh Kalvi of Karni Sena didn't offer any apology when contacted by mid-day. "Why would one say sorry? Do you know what happened when my representatives went on the set? Bhansali's men started firing in the air and pushed people around."



He added, "Bhansali has told us that he will put the shoot on hold till the issue is resolved. If he wants to shoot in Jaipur he will have to give in writing to the entire Rajput community that there are no dream sequence or objectionable scene between Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji." Kalvi is in talks with Bhansali about the shoot in Jaipur. "But, I cannot commit right now. I have spoken to both factions of the Shiv Sena and will be soon coming to meet them," he said.