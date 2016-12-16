Karunanidhi admitted to hospital for throat and lung infection



Karunannidhi. File pic



Chennai: DMK President M. Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital again on Thursday night due to throat and lung infection, said the hospital. In a statement issued here the hospital said Karunanidhi was readmitted with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection.

"The treatment has been initiated to clear his infection. He is stable and is being treated by a team of doctors," the statement said. Karunanidhi's second spell of hospitalisation this month comes after a short interval.

It was only on December 7, Karunanidhi was discharged from the hospital after being admitted on December 1 for optimisation of nutrition and hydration.