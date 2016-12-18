Karunanidhi to remain in hospital for now, Rahul, AIADMK call on ailing DMK chief

Rahul Gandhi and DMK treasurer MK Stalin leave Kauvery Hospital after visiting the DMK party chief in Chennai on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Chennai: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who is undergoing treatment for lung and throat infection at a private hospital here, and said the leader was doing well.
"I met him today. I was very happy to see that he is doing well and the doctors told me that he is going to go home pretty soon and that is good news," Rahul said.
Few more days of treatment
DMK on Saturday deferred its December 20 general council meeting in view of the hospitalisation of Karunanidhi. A DMK headquarters release said Karunanidhi will be in the hospital for "some more days" to undergo treatment.
The party asked its cadres and friends to avoid visiting him and "cooperate".
AIADMK leaders at hospital
In a first such gesture in recent years, AIADMK leaders M Thambidurai and D Jayakumar on Saturday visited Kauvery Hospital here where DMK chief Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment and enquired about the health of the nonagenarian leader.
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments