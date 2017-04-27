Kashmir: 5 killed in suicide attack in Kupwara

Five, including three soldiers and two militants, were killed in a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an army camp on Thursday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"Fidayeen terrorists attacked the Panzgam army camp close to the Line of Control (LoC) around 4.30 a.m." Defence Ministry Spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS.

"The three soldiers killed, included a captain and a non-commissioned officer (NGO)," the spokesman added. Searches were going on inside the camp to ascertain whether or not the militants managed to sneak into the camp.