Kashmir: Terrorists ambush police party, kill six policemen

A police officer said LeT is believed to be behind attack; they wanted to avenge the Arwani encounter

Army jawans during an encounter with terrorists at Arwani village of Anantnag district

In yet another militant attack within three weeks, terrorists yesterday ambushed a police party on the outskirts of Anantnag district of South Kashmir and killed six policemen, including a Station House Officer of Achabal area.

Sub-Inspector Feroz Ahmed Dar who was killed inâÂÂÂÂAchabal with five other police by terrorists to avenge the encounter. Pics/PTI

In a barbaric act, the terrorists shot at the policemen with their assault rifles after overpowering them. The policemen who retaliated bravely, however, could not break the trap laid by the terrorists. The terrorists first overpowered them, then fatally shot them in their faces from close range and escaped with their weapons.

The incident took place yesterday evening when Feroz Ahmed, a 2010 batch Sub-Inspector, was on his way to the police station at Achabal after completing duty in Anantnag.

The terrorists ambushed them on Anantnag-Achabal road near Kulgad village and fired at the police party. The police were not travelling in a bullet proof vehicle. All the six policemen including Ahmed died on the spot, senior police officials said. The Army has been called out to undertake a combing operation in the area.

“It is an unfortunate incident to have lost six men including Sub-Inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama. Their contribution to the police service will be remembered,” Director General of Police S P Vaid said.

The other deceased officers include constables Sharik Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad (Budgam district), Sheraz Ahmad (Achabal), Asif Ahmad and Sabzar Ahmed (Anantnag).

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack, police said, adding it seems they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo is believed to have died.