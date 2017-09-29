The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday suspected that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the brutal killing of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Mohammad Ramzan Parray.



A BSF personnel pays tribute to slain colleague Rameez Ahmad Parray. Pic/PTI

Speaking to the media, North Kashmir Inspector General Nitish Kumar confirmed that there were three to four terrorists who first attacked Parray with knife and then fired indiscriminately at him.

"Around 9 o'clock Jawan Ramzan Parray who was on holiday in his hometown was attacked by three to four terrorists. First, they attacked him with a knife and then fired indiscriminately. Prima facie we know that Lashkar-e-Taiba's Mohammed Bhai and his aides were behind the attack," he added.

He said that other family members, his father, two brothers and an aunt were all attacked. And, all of them are in hospital now. Unarmed Jawan Parray was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday evening. The 31-year-old BSF constable was deployed with the border-guarding force's 73rd battalion and had come home to the Bandipora district on leave.

Tweet talk

BSFâÂÂIndia

Prahari Pariwar stands by the family of one of our member Constable Md Ramzan who was cowardly killed by terrorists today. He was on leave.