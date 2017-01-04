Kati Patang! Ahead of Makar Sankranti, demonetisation hits kite industry

It is no secret that demonetisation has affected numerous businesses across India. And, with Makar Sankranti around the corner, the move has spelt bad news for the kite industry in Surat.

Every year, the festival is celebrated with great fervour in the city, and all over Gujarat in general as people fly kites for nearly the whole day.

However, things are looking down for those involved in the industry this time as the sale of kites has dipped following Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, on November 8 last year, to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

