KDMC gets police notice after 24-year-old Kalyan engineer dies dodging pothole

Tejas Shinde was on his way home in Kalyan when he lost balance while riding over a pothole and fell on uncovered iron rods; family pursues case for 6 months to get FIR filed



Tejas Rajan Shinde

The family of a 24-year-old man who spent six months investigating his death in a road mishap, have finally got an FIR lodged against the road contractor and against the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The police have sent notices to both parties concerned.

Fell on iron rods

The incident took place on February 12, around 11.40pm, when Tejas Rajan Shinde, a civil engineer, was on his way home on his bike to Khedgovali, Kalyan. Tejas had reached Haji Malan Road, which has a bridge midway that had been partially demolished. The iron rods had been kept uncovered and Tejas, who lost balance while riding over a pothole, fell on the rods, which pierced his head.



The pothole that allegedly caused his death

Passers-by helped move him to a nearby private hospital and informed his family, who took him to JJ hospital. The following day, on February 13, doctors declared him dead owing to heavy blood loss. Tejas's family after performing his final rites, demanded an investigation in the case, but their demands went unheard.

Filed RTIs for 6 months

Sanjay Shinde, Tejas's uncle, a Mumbai-based social activist, then filed several RTIs trying to find out who was to blame for Tejas's death. "We wanted to know why the rods were left unprotected on the bridge. And, why was the pothole not repaired before the monsoon. If the police had taken initiative, it would not have taken us six long months just to lodge an FIR in the matter. They are investigating to verify if it was the fault of the Public Works Department (PWD) or the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)."



Tejas Shinde's family with his photo. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Not us, says PWD

Rajesh Somwanshi, from the PWD department, said, "In 2015, the road [where the incident took place] was handed over to the KDMC. The bridge comes under the PWD, but there is a distance of 30-40 feet between the pothole and rods of the bridge. We are still conducting an enquiry in the matter and will submit our report to the police on it."

ND Patil, senior police inspector of Kolsewadi police station said, "An FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated by the police. Legal action will be taken against those responsible."

Rajan Shinde, Tejas's father, said, "He had started working two years ago and we were planning to get him married to his longtime girlfriend. We are all devastated by his death and want those responsible to be punished."

mid-day tried to get in touch with KDMC, but officials were unavailable for comment.