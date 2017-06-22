Kenyan aboard Delhi-Mumbai train held with drugs worth Rs 5 crore

He was travelling on Garib Rath from Delhi to Mumbai, when NCB and RPF detained him



John William (squatting, in blue) with NCB and RPF officials after he was arrested

In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested a 33-year-old Kenyan citizen with drugs worth Rs 5 crore. The arrested accused has been identified as John William.

According to the sources from NCB, acting on specific information, sleuths of both the agencies laid a trap on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bandra Garib Rath, on which John was travelling. He was detained and they found 587 grams of amphetamine and 700 grams of cocaine in his possession. The contraband was cleverly concealed in headphones, footwear, tie boxes etc.

Sources said John received this contraband from a Delhi-based supplier and was bringing it to Mumbai on the Garib Rath. Later, he was supposed to send it to New Zealand through courier or speed post.

Sources also said that John chose to become a drugs carrier for only $100. An officer said, "His initial inputs are quite misleading, and efforts are on to unearth his modus operandi and the drug network. His contact belongs to Nigeria."

NCB is also checking his link to the network in their previous operation, in which a Nigerian named Peter Chinedu was caught with 747 grams of amphetamine and 243 grams of cocaine in a Delhi-Goa train from Vadodara.

Police said now drug suppliers are using the railways as a medium to transport drugs from one state to another, and also sending them via courier or speed post.

All agencies are keeping an eye on international, as well as domestic speed posts, and courier company assignments.

USD 100: Approximately Rs 6,457. The sum for which John William became a drug carrier