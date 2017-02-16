Kenyan woman lodges rape complaint against Nigerian man

Greater Noida: A woman from Kenya has lodged an FIR in Greater Noida against a Nigerian man for allegedly raping her and pushing her into prostitution, police said on Thursday.

SP (rural) Sujata Singh said, "A Kenyan woman has lodged an FIR against a Nigerian man. She claimed she came in contact with the man over the internet and he promised her a job and had called her to Delhi".

"When she reached Delhi he took her to a Greater Noida apartment and raped her. She has further stated that the man threatened her and has pushed her into prostitution," Singh said.

She somehow managed to escape from his clutches and reported the matter to police.