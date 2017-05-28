Kerala: 'Beef fests' held across state to mark protest



Youth Congress members during a beef festival in front of the BJP office in Ernakulam in Kochi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

'Beef fests' were held across Kerala on Saturday to protest the Centre's decision of banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. Activists of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Opposition Congress-headed UDF and their youth wings took out marches and organised these fests across the state. Demonstrations were held outside the secretariat, where protestors cooked and distributed beef on the road side. "We will eat beef to show our protest against the Centre," said DYFI national chief Mohammed Riyaz, who led the protest.

Statewide protests

In Kollam district, a group of Congress workers cooked beef in front of the DCC office. District unit chief of Congress, Bindu Krishna said, "Beef delicacies will be packed and sent to the head post office for delivery to Modiji."

In Kochi, Tourism and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran participated in a 'beef fest', where bread and beef curry was served. In Thodupuzha in Idukki district, protesters took out a march with the head of a buffalo.

Business continues

It was business as usual for beef sellers across Kerala on Saturday. Hundreds of bovines were traded at Kerala's biggest cattle market in Kuzhalmandam, Palakkad district.

Kerala CM urges PM to scrap cattle ban rules

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wrote to PM Naren­dra Modi asking the Centre to repeal the new restrictions against cattle slaughter, terming it an intrusion into the rights of states.