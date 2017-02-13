Kerala: 20-year-old BJP worker hacked to death



Representational pic

A 20-year-old BJP worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Thrissur district on Sunday night, allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers. To protest the murder, BJP has demanded a day-long bandh in Thrissur on Monday.

According to cops, the worker, identified as Nirmal, was stabbed during a temple festival. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved. Another worker is said to have been injured in the attack.

BJP claimed the assailants were members of the ruling CPI(M). The latter however dismissed it as a ‘personal issue of BJP’.

It may be recalled that last month three BJP workers were killed -- one in Kannur and two in Palakkad. One of the deceased, C Sathosh was in fact murdered in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency.

Some days back, a BJP team from Kerala even visited Union home minister Rajnath Singh alleging the state police force was ineffective in curbing crimes.