Kerala: Bail denied to CEO of Malayalam TV channel which aired 'sleaze' footage



Representational picture

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday denied bail to the CEO of a Malayalam TV channel and its senior reporter, arrested for allegedly airing the purported sleaze talks of a state minister, making him quit the Cabinet.

Dismissing Mangalam CEO and Managing Director R Ajith Kumar’s bail plea, Justice Abraham Mathew said that Kumar's stand that his laptop was stolen “cannot be swallowed without a pinch of salt.”

Declining bail to Kumar and senior reporter Jayachandran, the court observed that it may not have attracted the offence had the channel aired an unedited version of the purported sleaze talks. The court, however, granted bail to three other accused, including a news reader in the case.

The channel had on March 26 aired the audio clip of the purported talks of Transport Minister AK Saseendran, the NCP representative in the LDF cabinet, with a woman, after which he had resigned.