Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC to continue hearing

The Supreme Court will on Monday continue the hearing on Kerala 'love jihad' case. Earlier, the Kerala government had told the Apex Court that the state police is effectively investigating the alleged 'love jihad' case of the state and hence, there is no need for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe it. In an affidavit, the state government informed the Apex Court that the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes.



Representation pic

Recently, while hearing a matter, the Kerala High Court observed- "all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad". Last month, a group of people had submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a probe into the alleged unlawful incarceration of Hadiya, the 24-year-old Vaikom native, who had converted to Islam after marriage.

Four months ago, the Kerala High Court had sent Hadiya with her parents K.M. Asokan and Ponnamma after annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan. The case is under consideration of the Apex Court now, which had ordered the NIA investigation into it.