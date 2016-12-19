Kerala: Student's kidneys damaged after brutal ragging, five accused surrender



The student now needs dialysis

Kottayam: A first year student of the Government Polytechnic College here has been hospitalised with kidney damage after he was brutally ragged by eight senior students, police said. Five of the seven students accused in the ragging case have surrendered before cops, police said today.

The five senior students surrendered before the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Changanassery near here last night. According to police, there are a total of seven accused in the case and two are still absconding. Police said the student has been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur and was put on dialysis after doctors diagnosed him with kidney damage.

On December 2 night, eight first-year students of the polytechnic at Nattakom here were allegedly subjected to brutal ragging by a gang of senior students at the men's hostel of the college.

Two students--one hailing from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur district, and another from Cheranallur in Ernakulam district-- were seriously injured in the incident. They have been admitted to hospitals in Thrissur and Ernakulam respectively. The student from Irinjalakkuda has been hospitalised with kidney damage, police said. He was put on dialysis after doctors diagnosed him with kidney damage. The victim underwent dialysis three times after his admission in the hospital 11 days ago.

The accused allegedly forced the victim to consume liquor mixed with some harmful powder following six hours of brutal ragging which included hard physical exercises like push-ups. The accused were absconding after police booked them for allegedly ragging their juniors in the hostel.

They have also been suspended from the institution. Two cases have been registered against the accused based on two separate complaints by the two students, police said. Meanwhile, the state human rights commission has sought a report from the education department on the alleged ragging incident.